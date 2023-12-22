The Detroit Red Wings, with J.T. Compher, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Compher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Compher has scored a goal in five of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Compher has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Compher has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Compher goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Compher Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 27 Games 3 19 Points 3 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

