When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Justin Holl find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Holl has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

