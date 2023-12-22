Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Justin Holl find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.