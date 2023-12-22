Kalamazoo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Kalamazoo County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Valley High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.