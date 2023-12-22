Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Kent County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Lowell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Grandville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Allendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Allendale, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand River Preparatory at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at The Potter's House High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Rapids High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.