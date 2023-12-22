Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (9-3) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-8) at Crisler Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-53 and heavily favors Michigan to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Wolverines fell in their most recent game 82-65 against Florida on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 79, Florida A&M 53

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' signature win this season came in a 63-49 victory on November 18 over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.

Michigan has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 56) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 86) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 97) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 105) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 126) on November 6

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56) Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

9.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Lauren Hansen: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Elissa Brett: 7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Taylor Williams: 6.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (scoring 72.9 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while allowing 56.5 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +197 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.