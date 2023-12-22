The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) play the Michigan Wolverines (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Crisler Center. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Michigan vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

