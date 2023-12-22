Ottawa County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Ottawa County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Ottawa High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Allendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Allendale, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
