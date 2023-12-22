How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped four in a row, the Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Red Wings look to hold off the Flyers on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|Red Wings
|1-0 PHI
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 104 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|32
|15
|13
|28
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|26
|11
|16
|27
|15
|14
|52.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|32
|10
|14
|24
|14
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|31
|5
|18
|23
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|32
|5
|14
|19
|15
|13
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 85 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 92 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|32
|16
|11
|27
|10
|22
|28.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|31
|4
|18
|22
|28
|17
|-
|Sean Couturier
|30
|8
|14
|22
|17
|25
|50.3%
|Owen Tippett
|32
|11
|9
|20
|10
|12
|40.6%
|Joel Farabee
|32
|11
|9
|20
|10
|9
|39.3%
