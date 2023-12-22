The Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3) at home on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-140) Flyers (+115) 6 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Detroit has gone 3-3 (winning 50.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Detroit and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 21 of 32 games this season.

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Flyers Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 112 (5th) Goals 92 (23rd) 104 (21st) Goals Allowed 85 (9th) 29 (5th) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 25 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (3rd)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-6-1 overall.

Seven of Detroit's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Red Wings offense's 112 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

The Red Wings are ranked 21st in league action in goals against this season, having given up 104 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.

