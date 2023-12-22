Red Wings vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3) at home on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.
Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-140)
|Flyers (+115)
|6
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Detroit has gone 3-3 (winning 50.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Detroit and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 21 of 32 games this season.
Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Flyers Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|112 (5th)
|Goals
|92 (23rd)
|104 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (9th)
|29 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|25 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (3rd)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-6-1 overall.
- Seven of Detroit's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Red Wings offense's 112 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- The Red Wings are ranked 21st in league action in goals against this season, having given up 104 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.
