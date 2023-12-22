Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Considering a bet on Fabbri in the Red Wings-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Robby Fabbri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Fabbri has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 11:14 on the ice per game.

Fabbri has scored a goal in eight of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fabbri has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 20 games this season, Fabbri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Fabbri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fabbri has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 4 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

