Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Gostisbehere's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere's plus-minus this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is -6.

In five of 31 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 12 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Gostisbehere goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 31 Games 5 23 Points 1 5 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

