We have high school basketball action in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Almont High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Powers Catholic High School