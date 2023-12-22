Tuscola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tuscola County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayville High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
