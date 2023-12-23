Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for DeBrincat in that upcoming Red Wings-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

DeBrincat has a goal in 10 games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals four times.

DeBrincat has a point in 19 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

DeBrincat has an assist in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 5 31 Points 2 15 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.