On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Copp's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

