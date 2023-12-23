The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 154th.
  • The Wildcats average 24.2 more points per game (92.3) than the Owls give up (68.1).
  • Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.
  • The Owls' 83.5 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
  • In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic scored 6.2 more points per game at home (82.1) than away (75.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).
  • At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/2/2024 East Carolina - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.