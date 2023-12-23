The Detroit Pistons, with Cade Cunningham, take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 119-111 loss against the Jazz, Cunningham totaled 28 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.4 23.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.4 Assists 7.5 7.1 7.4 PRA -- 33.5 35.3 PR -- 26.4 27.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Cunningham has made 8.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 20.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Cunningham's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 115.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets have allowed 44.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the league.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 13.6 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.