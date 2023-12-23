How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.0% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
- The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.
- The Titans average 9.5 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Wolfpack give up (70.5).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
- In 2022-23, the Titans allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more 3-pointers away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 76-56
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 75-63
|McGuirk Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.