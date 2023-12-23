The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.0% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.

The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.

The Titans average 9.5 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Wolfpack give up (70.5).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.

In 2022-23, the Titans allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more 3-pointers away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule