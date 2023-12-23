The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.0% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 134th.
  • The Titans average 9.5 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Wolfpack give up (70.5).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Titans allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more 3-pointers away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern L 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 76-56 Gersten Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ Central Michigan L 75-63 McGuirk Arena
12/23/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
12/29/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.