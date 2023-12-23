What are Detroit Mercy's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Detroit Mercy's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Detroit Mercy ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 149

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy's best wins

Detroit Mercy, in its best win of the season, defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 62-59 on December 6. That signature victory against Western Michigan featured a team-leading 21 points from Irene Murua. Makayla Jackson, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on December 18

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 213/RPI) on November 18

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 24

72-66 at home over Florida A&M (No. 271/RPI) on December 21

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 273/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Detroit Mercy has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Titans are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Detroit Mercy has been handed the 18th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Titans have 10 games left against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Detroit's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Detroit Mercy's next game

Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Detroit Mercy games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.