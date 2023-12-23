In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are overwhelming underdogs (+15.5) against the South Alabama Jaguars. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-15.5) 47.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-15.5) 47.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

South Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

