Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | 68 Ventures Bowl
In this season's 68 Ventures Bowl, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are overwhelming underdogs (+15.5) against the South Alabama Jaguars. Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|47.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+540
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- South Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
