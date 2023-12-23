The South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles play in the 68 Ventures Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

South Alabama ranks 45th in scoring offense (30.9 points per game) and 36th in scoring defense (21.9 points allowed per game) this season. Eastern Michigan ranks third-worst in total yards per game (273.6), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 70th in the FBS with 382.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan South Alabama 273.6 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.9 (49th) 382.8 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (20th) 115 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (62nd) 158.6 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.9 (36th) 15 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 18 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,775 yards (147.9 ypg) while completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 142 carries for 635 yards, or 52.9 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has totaled 574 yards on 125 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 221 yards and two scores.

Tanner Knue paces his team with 479 receiving yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has 35 receptions (on 63 targets) for a total of 398 yards (33.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 370 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) on 221-of-326 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 1,007 rushing yards on 186 carries with 16 touchdowns.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 77 times for 380 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,316 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 91 catches (out of 122 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 756 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas has a total of 212 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.