Georgia State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
The bookmakers think the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Georgia State Panthers and Utah State Aggies will be a close one, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup.
Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-132
|+110
Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Georgia State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Utah State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Aggies are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Georgia State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
