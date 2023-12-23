For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is J.T. Compher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Compher has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 20.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

