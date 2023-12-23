The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joe Veleno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

  • In six of 33 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Veleno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

