The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joe Veleno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Veleno stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Veleno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.