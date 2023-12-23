When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Michigan State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-1 37 NR 75

Michigan State's best wins

On December 20, Michigan State captured its best win of the season, an 83-76 victory over the Richmond Spiders, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI. That signature win against Richmond included a team-leading 21 points from DeeDee Hagemann. Moira Joiner, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

95-69 over JMU (No. 102/RPI) on November 23

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 139/RPI) on November 30

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 142/RPI) on November 16

105-66 over Coastal Carolina (No. 165/RPI) on December 21

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 185/RPI) on November 12

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 1-1 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Michigan State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Spartans have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Michigan State is playing the 184th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Michigan St's 16 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Lady Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Penn State Lady Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

