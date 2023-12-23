When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Michigan be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 74

Michigan's best wins

On November 13, Michigan picked up its signature win of the season, an 89-73 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI. Tarris Reed, Jr., as the top scorer in the victory over St. John's, amassed 19 points, while Nimari Burnett was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 113/RPI) on November 10

90-80 on the road over Iowa (No. 117/RPI) on December 10

99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on November 7

83-78 over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on November 23

83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 263/RPI) on December 16

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Michigan has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the seventh-most.

Michigan has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Michigan has the 26th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Wolverines' 19 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 19 are against teams with records above .500.

Michigan's upcoming schedule includes five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys

Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: B1G+

