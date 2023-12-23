The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will look to stop a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Pistons vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Pistons 108

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 9.5)

Nets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-14.4)

Nets (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Nets' .607 ATS win percentage (17-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .321 mark (9-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Detroit is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Brooklyn puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (50%).

The Nets have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season, higher than the .080 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-23).

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense, the Pistons are the third-worst team in the NBA (109 points per game). Defensively, they are 25th (120.7 points conceded per game).

Detroit is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.2) and 14th in rebounds allowed (43.5).

This season the Pistons are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 25.5 per game.

Detroit is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.1).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33%).

