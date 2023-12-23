Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
The Northern Illinois Huskies will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|53.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-1.5)
|52.5
|-118
|-102
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Arkansas State has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
Northern Illinois & Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
