For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Kane has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Kane averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

