Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Kane's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Patrick Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is -4.

Kane has netted a goal in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in five of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kane has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Kane has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 9 9 Points 6 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 5

