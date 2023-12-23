Pistons vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) take a five-game skid into a home matchup versus the Detroit Pistons (2-26), who have dropped 25 straight. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET (on YES and BSDETX).
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Nets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-9.5)
|233.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nets (-9.5)
|233.5
|-430
|+340
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs Nets Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Nets have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.5 (19th in the NBA).
- The Pistons have a -329 scoring differential, falling short by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 109 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 120.7 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.
- The teams average 224.6 points per game combined, 8.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 236.2 points per game combined, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has compiled a 9-19-0 record against the spread this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cade Cunningham
|23.5
|-115
|22.4
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|19.5
|-120
|19.7
|Isaiah Stewart
|8.5
|+100
|10.1
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bojan Bogdanovic or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+40000
|-
|Nets
|+30000
|+12500
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.