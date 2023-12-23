On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) take a five-game skid into a home matchup versus the Detroit Pistons (2-26), who have dropped 25 straight. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET (on YES and BSDETX).

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Nets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.5 (19th in the NBA).

The Pistons have a -329 scoring differential, falling short by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 109 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 120.7 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The teams average 224.6 points per game combined, 8.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 236.2 points per game combined, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 9-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 23.5 -115 22.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.5 -120 19.7 Isaiah Stewart 8.5 +100 10.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bojan Bogdanovic or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +40000 - Nets +30000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.