The Detroit Pistons (2-20), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (12-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSDETX.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.0% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes gives the Pistons 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.6 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 23.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pistons vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Pistons 116.9 Points Avg. 108.0 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.2 47.3% Field Goal % 46.0% 38.7% Three Point % 33.9%

