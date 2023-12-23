Pistons vs. Nets December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-20), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (12-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSDETX.
Pistons vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSDETX
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.0% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Killian Hayes gives the Pistons 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pistons are receiving 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges puts up 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.6 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Royce O'Neale puts up 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per game.
- Cameron Thomas averages 23.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Pistons vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Pistons
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|108.0
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.2
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
