The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will look to halt a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSDETX

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -9.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit's ATS record is 9-19-0 this year.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win two times (8%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 35.7% 115.6 224.6 115.5 236.2 228.3 Pistons 11 39.3% 109 224.6 120.7 236.2 227.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Over its last 10 games, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total five times.

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (3-11-0) this season.

The Pistons' 109 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 115.5 the Nets allow.

Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits

Pistons and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 9-19 5-6 16-12 Nets 17-11 1-1 14-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights

Pistons Nets 109 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 1-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 120.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 2-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.