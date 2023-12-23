Pistons vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 23
Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-26), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pistons' last game was a 119-111 loss to the Jazz on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-leading 28 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
|Killian Hayes
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.1
|3.1
|4.4
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|12.6
|10.9
|2.5
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)
Pistons vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-9.5
|233.5
