Mikal Bridges and Cade Cunningham are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons play at Barclays Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 22.4 points Cunningham scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

His rebounding average -- 4.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Cunningham has dished out 7.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

Cunningham has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 8.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Isaiah Stewart on Saturday is 1.6 less than his scoring average on the season (10.1).

His rebounding average -- 7.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.5 points prop total set for Bridges on Saturday is 0.1 more than his season scoring average (21.4).

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Bridges' year-long assist average -- 3.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Bridges' 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

The 14.5-point over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average (14.4).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under (7.5).

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.