Saturday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) and the Detroit Pistons (2-26) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSDETX

YES, BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Jazz on Thursday, 119-111. Their top scorer was Cade Cunningham with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 28 6 10 2 1 2 Jaden Ivey 24 5 7 3 2 2 Marvin Bagley III 22 5 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Thompson gets 9.9 points, 7.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers for the season are 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Pistons get 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Killian Hayes.

Jaden Ivey gets the Pistons 12.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch Bridges, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 23.5 4.4 7.4 1.5 0.4 1.7 Bojan Bogdanovic 17.7 1.9 2.1 0.9 0.1 2.7 Jaden Ivey 11.9 3.5 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.6 Killian Hayes 8.3 3.2 3.5 0.6 0.4 0.4 Ausar Thompson 7.1 5.4 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.