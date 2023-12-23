The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), who have won seven straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Providence shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 118th.

The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.6).

Providence has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.2% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.9% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 281st.

The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars allow (63).

Butler is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence posted 82.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

The Friars gave up 70.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

Butler Upcoming Schedule