How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 23, with the Devils having lost three consecutive games.
You can tune in to BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Red Wings attempt to beat the Devils.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|Devils
|4-0 DET
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|Red Wings
|4-3 NJ
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (118 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|33
|15
|16
|31
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|27
|12
|17
|29
|15
|14
|52.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|32
|6
|18
|24
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|33
|5
|16
|21
|15
|13
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Devils' 106 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|26
|14
|24
|38
|33
|29
|36.2%
|Jesper Bratt
|31
|13
|24
|37
|17
|21
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|31
|13
|10
|23
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Luke Hughes
|31
|4
|12
|16
|21
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
