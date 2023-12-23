The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Devils are -185 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +150 moneyline odds.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Trends

The Devils have won 56.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-11).

This season the Red Wings have 10 wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

New Jersey is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.

Detroit has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +150.

Red Wings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Lucas Raymond 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-125) Moritz Seider 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+135) - Robby Fabbri 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) -

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-6 4-6-0 6.7 3.00 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 3.30 4 17.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.20 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.20 4.00 7 18.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

