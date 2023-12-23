Red Wings vs. Devils December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-185)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 31 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 16 assists in 33 games (playing 18:17 per game).
- Dylan Larkin's 29 points this season, including 12 goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.
- This season, Raymond has 10 goals and 16 assists for New Jersey.
- In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-3-0 this season, amassing 177 saves and permitting 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Devils Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 38 points in 26 games (14 goals, 24 assists).
- Jesper Bratt has chipped in with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists).
- Toffoli has 23 points for New Jersey, via 13 goals and 10 assists.
- Akira Schmid (5-7-1) has a 3.3 goals against average and an .893% save percentage (51st in league).
Red Wings vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|8th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|3rd
|30th
|3.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|11th
|31.6
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|8th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|32
|23rd
|2nd
|31.25%
|Power Play %
|22.06%
|14th
|24th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.81%
|20th
