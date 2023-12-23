Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Devils on December 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Alex DeBrincat and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Devils vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
DeBrincat's 31 points are important for Detroit. He has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Dylan Larkin has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (10 goals and 16 assists).
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Flyers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 17:24 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|3
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 24 assists to total 37 points (1.2 per game).
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
