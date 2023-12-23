Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wayne County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wayne Memorial High School at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 23

12:45 PM ET on December 23 Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23

2:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

E L Bowsher High School at Romulus High School