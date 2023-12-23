For bracketology analysis on Western Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Western Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 259

Western Michigan's best wins

Western Michigan's best win this season came on December 17 in a 78-76 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Kaitlyn Zarycki tallied a team-best 18 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the game versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

Next best wins

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 325/RPI) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on November 29

Western Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Western Michigan is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Western Michigan gets the 203rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Broncos have 18 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to WMU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Michigan's next game

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

