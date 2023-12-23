2024 NCAA Bracketology: Western Michigan Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis on Western Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
How Western Michigan ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|259
Western Michigan's best wins
Western Michigan's best win this season came on December 17 in a 78-76 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Kaitlyn Zarycki tallied a team-best 18 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the game versus Purdue Fort Wayne.
Next best wins
- 54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on November 16
- 58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 325/RPI) on November 25
- 75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on November 29
Western Michigan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Western Michigan is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Western Michigan gets the 203rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Broncos have 18 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to WMU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Western Michigan's next game
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
