In the Week 16 contest between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Reynolds has rushed for 179 yards (16.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.

Reynolds has also caught five passes for 47 yards (4.3 per game).

Reynolds has one rushing TD this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

