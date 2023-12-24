Which basketball team sits on top of the Horizon? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

1. Green Bay

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

8-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 94-55 vs Wisconsin-Parkside

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Cleveland State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-2 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 69-59 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 77-43 vs Aquinas College

Next Game

Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

9-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 72-66 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

5. Wright State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-6 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 66-61 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6. Milwaukee

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-6 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: W 100-37 vs Viterbo

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Youngstown State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 65-59 vs Canisius

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. Oakland

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-19

4-6 | 7-19 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 68-66 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Robert Morris

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

5-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 66-55 vs Fairmont State

Next Game

Opponent: IUPUI

IUPUI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-24

2-8 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: L 83-42 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oakland

@ Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-9 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 85-49 vs South Florida

Next Game