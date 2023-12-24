When the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has taken 139 carries for 792 yards (66 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Gibbs also has 47 catches for 296 receiving yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibbs has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in six games in all.

He, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0 Week 13 @Saints 8 60 0 1 -6 0 Week 14 @Bears 11 66 1 3 16 0 Week 15 Broncos 11 100 1 2 8 1

