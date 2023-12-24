In the Week 16 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jameson Williams get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has posted a 242-yard year on 17 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 33 occasions, and averages 24.2 yards.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Broncos 7 4 47 0

