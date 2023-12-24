The Detroit Lions (10-4) face a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 27.3 points per game, 8.1 more than the Vikings surrender per contest (19.2).

The Lions rack up 78.4 more yards per game (394.4) than the Vikings allow per contest (316).

This season, Detroit runs for 48.9 more yards per game (140.9) than Minnesota allows per outing (92).

The Lions have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.

Lions Away Performance

The Lions average fewer points in away games (24 per game) than they do overall (27.3), and allow more (25.4 per game) than overall (23.6).

The Lions pick up 376.1 yards per game in away games (18.3 fewer than overall), and allow 345.6 away from home (24.7 more than overall).

The Lions accumulate 133.6 rushing yards per game on the road (7.3 fewer than overall), and concede 94.6 rushing yards away from home (1.3 fewer than overall).

The Lions successfully convert fewer third downs on the road (40%) than they do overall (43.2%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (38.8%) than overall (38%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at New Orleans W 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago L 28-13 FOX 12/16/2023 Denver W 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.