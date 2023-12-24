How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (10-4) face a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights
- The Lions put up 27.3 points per game, 8.1 more than the Vikings surrender per contest (19.2).
- The Lions rack up 78.4 more yards per game (394.4) than the Vikings allow per contest (316).
- This season, Detroit runs for 48.9 more yards per game (140.9) than Minnesota allows per outing (92).
- The Lions have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.
Lions Away Performance
- The Lions average fewer points in away games (24 per game) than they do overall (27.3), and allow more (25.4 per game) than overall (23.6).
- The Lions pick up 376.1 yards per game in away games (18.3 fewer than overall), and allow 345.6 away from home (24.7 more than overall).
- The Lions accumulate 133.6 rushing yards per game on the road (7.3 fewer than overall), and concede 94.6 rushing yards away from home (1.3 fewer than overall).
- The Lions successfully convert fewer third downs on the road (40%) than they do overall (43.2%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (38.8%) than overall (38%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|L 28-13
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|Denver
|W 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
