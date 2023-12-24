Lions vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Detroit Lions (10-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is listed at 47.
Before the Lions square off against the Vikings, here are their recent betting insights and trends. As the Vikings ready for this matchup against the Lions, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|47
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|46.5
|-178
|+150
Detroit vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Detroit has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Detroit games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (64.3%).
- Minnesota is 7-4-3 against the spread this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).
- Minnesota has seen four of its 14 games go over the point total.
