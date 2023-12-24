Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Michigan schools. Among those games is the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.